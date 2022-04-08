This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
