This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm.…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today.…
This evening in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures wi…