For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
