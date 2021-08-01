 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

