Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
