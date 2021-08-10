Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.