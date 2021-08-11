Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% ch…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SS…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Wi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.