Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
