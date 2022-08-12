This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
This evening in Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temp…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Most like…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 3…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's condit…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday.…