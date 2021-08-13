For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
