This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SS…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temper…