Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.