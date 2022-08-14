This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
