Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
