Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
