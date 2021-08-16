 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

