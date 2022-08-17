This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Par…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…