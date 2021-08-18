Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.