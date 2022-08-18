 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

