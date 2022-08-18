This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
