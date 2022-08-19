This evening in Muscatine: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
