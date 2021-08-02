For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
