This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cl…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.