Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.