 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News