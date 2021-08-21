 Skip to main content
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

