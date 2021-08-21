Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
