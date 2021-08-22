This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
