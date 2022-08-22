This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high te…