Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

