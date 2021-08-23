Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.