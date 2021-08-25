Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It shoul…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. It looks l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in the fore…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…