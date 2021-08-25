Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.