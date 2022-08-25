For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
The peak of the activity has passed, but as a cold front works over us today, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all end here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine…