Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.