This evening in Muscatine: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. It looks l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in the fore…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. …