Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

