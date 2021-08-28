Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.