Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.