Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in the fore…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Wi…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day t…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to …