Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.