Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.