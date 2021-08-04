 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

