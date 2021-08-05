Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
