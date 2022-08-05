Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.