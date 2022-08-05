This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.