Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
