This evening in Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.