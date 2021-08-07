For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
