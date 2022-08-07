Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.