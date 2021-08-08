Muscatine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
