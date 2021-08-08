Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.