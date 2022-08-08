Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.