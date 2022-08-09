Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.