Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
This evening in Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temp…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Most like…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance o…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.