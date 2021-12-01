 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

