Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

