For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain early will transition to snow showers late. Becoming windy. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
