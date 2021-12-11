 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern California welcomes the sight of much-needed rain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News