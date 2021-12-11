Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.