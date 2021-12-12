This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
