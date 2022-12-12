Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.