Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
